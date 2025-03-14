Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Fire breaks out at house in East Kailash three rescued

Delhi: Fire breaks out at house in East Kailash, three rescued

Updated on: 14 March,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at house in East Kailash, three rescued

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Delhi: Fire breaks out at house in East Kailash, three rescued
x
00:00

Three people were safely rescued after a fire broke out at a house in the D Block of Delhi's East Kailash area on Thursday night, police said.


According to Delhi Fire Services Department officials, the fire broke out in the house at around 09.00 pm.


A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Delhi Fire Services Department received a call about the incident.


The fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not clear, they added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, six persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an eatery in Delhi's Connaught Place.

The Delhi Fire Services Department said six fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze that broke out in the kitchen of the eatery situated at P Block of the market.

The fire originated in the kitchen due to a leak from an LPG cylinder, the DFS said, adding they received an alert around 11.55 am.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi new delhi Fire India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK