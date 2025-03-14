Delhi: Fire breaks out at house in East Kailash, three rescued

The fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.

Three people were safely rescued after a fire broke out at a house in the D Block of Delhi's East Kailash area on Thursday night, police said.

According to Delhi Fire Services Department officials, the fire broke out in the house at around 09.00 pm.

A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Delhi Fire Services Department received a call about the incident.

The fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not clear, they added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, six persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an eatery in Delhi's Connaught Place.

The Delhi Fire Services Department said six fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze that broke out in the kitchen of the eatery situated at P Block of the market.

The fire originated in the kitchen due to a leak from an LPG cylinder, the DFS said, adding they received an alert around 11.55 am.

