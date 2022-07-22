Delhi: Fire breaks out in two factories at Lawrence road, no casualties

A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

Fire broke out at two factories in northwest Delhi's Lawrence road on Friday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported. According to the fire department, information regarding the blaze was received at 9.35 am from the Lawrence Road area about fire in factories.

A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

Delhi Fire Director Atul Garg said, "The fire was in two factories - shoe sole manufacturing factory and plastic granules manufacturing factory. Both buildings comprise the basement, ground, first and second floor," he said.

