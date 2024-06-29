Delhi: Four police officers arrested for fake raid in a Shakarpur hotel

The role and culpability of the four police officers were also fixed, they said, adding they will be presented before the court on Saturday

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four police officers for conducting a fake raid at a hotel room in the national capital's Shakarpur area, officials said.

A case has been registered against the police officers of Laxmi Nagar Police Station, including Inspector Prakash Roy, under sections 420, 388 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at Shakarpur Police Station in East District, police said.

Based on a secret tip, it was learned that Inspector Prakash Roy, along with three police officers from Laxmi Nagar Police Station, had raided a hotel room in the Shakarpur Police Station area on May 29.

Police officials said that since the Model Code of Conduct was in place and no prior authorization was obtained for the raid, the matter seemed suspicious and was inquired into by the Assistant Commissioner of Police of the East District.

Based on the inquiry, taking sou moto cognizance in the matter, a case was registered, and subsequently, during the investigation, the chain of events was established and the five accused were arrested, police said.

The role and culpability of the four police officers were also fixed, they said, adding they will be presented before the court on Saturday.

