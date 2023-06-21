The Centre wants to control the Delhi government through officers

Arvind Kejriwal

Listen to this article Delhi govt to challenge Centre’s ordinance in SC x 00:00

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi places the chief secretary above the Cabinet and the AAP dispensation will challenge it in the Supreme Court. “An officer has been given charge above every minister. The Centre wants to control the Delhi government through officers. The ordinance has placed the Delhi chief secretary above the Cabinet,” he charged. Officers have the power to reject decisions taken by ministers, he said.

Kejriwal also expressed hope that the Congress will clear its stand on the Centre’s ordinance at the June 23 meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna. CM asks L-G to meet Cabinet Highlighting the “alarming” surge in crimes, Kejriwal has proposed a meeting of the cabinet with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to discuss the matter. He further suggested that police officers should engage in joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors, and resident welfare associations to explore effective strategies for crime reduction in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever