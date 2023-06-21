Breaking News
Delhi govt to challenge Centre’s ordinance in SC

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

The Centre wants to control the Delhi government through officers

Delhi govt to challenge Centre’s ordinance in SC

Delhi govt to challenge Centre's ordinance in SC
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi places the chief secretary above the Cabinet and the AAP dispensation will challenge it in the Supreme Court. “An officer has been given charge above every minister. The Centre wants to control the Delhi government through officers. The ordinance has placed the Delhi chief secretary above the Cabinet,” he charged. Officers have the power to reject decisions taken by ministers, he said.


Kejriwal also expressed hope that the Congress will clear its stand on the Centre’s ordinance at the June 23 meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna. CM asks L-G to meet Cabinet Highlighting the “alarming” surge in crimes, Kejriwal has proposed a meeting of the cabinet with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to discuss the matter. He further suggested that police officers should engage in joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors, and resident welfare associations to explore effective strategies for crime reduction in the city.


