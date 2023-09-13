Delhi govt's free services schemes provided relief from inflation, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X that his government's free services schemes and its honesty provided relief from inflation to the people of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed inflation is the lowest in Delhi and the city government's schemes for free education, health care, electricity and water have provided "tremendous" relief to people of the national capital.

Retail inflation in India declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but remains above the RBI's comfort zone, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Sharing a news report that compared the inflation figures of some states with the national average, Kejriwal said in a post on X that his government's free services schemes and its honesty provided relief from inflation to the people of Delhi.

"According to the data, inflation is again the lowest in Delhi, as always. The Delhi government's free education, free treatment, free travel for women, free water, free electricity, free pilgrimage as well as honest government have provided tremendous relief to the people," the AAP chief said in Hindi.

According to Tuesday's data released by the National Statistical Office, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 7 per cent in August 2022. Food inflation also eased in August to 9.94 per cent from 11.51 per cent in July.

The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met 18-month-old toddler Kanav, who is suffering from a rare genetic disease, at his house in Najafgarh.

The boy's family members said they have been able to raise Rs 10.5 crore for his treatment.

CM Kejriwal said in the country there are only nine such cases of the genetic disorder that the boy is suffering from.

He said there has been a slight improvement in the boy's condition after treatment.

"Kanav was born with a genetic disorder, of which there are only 9 known cases in the country. After tests, it was found that an injection from the US, worth Rs 17.5 crores, can cure this disease. Kanav's parents contacted AAP MP Sanjiv Arora, who started a crowdfunding drive to raise the required funds. Rs 10.5 crores were raised through the crowdfunding effort and the drug was brought from the US. After treatment, Kanav's situation has shown some improvement," Kejriwal told reporters after visiting the boy's home.

The CM thanked those who donated money for the boy's treatment.

"I want to thank all those who donated money, including some celebrities and MPs. I also want to thank the US-based drug manufacturer for agreeing to sell the medicine for Rs 10.5 crore," Kejriwal said.

