Breaking News
Mumbai Police intensifies campaign against drugs, 328 suspects examined
We just need to speak and leave, right? CM Shinde trolled after viral video
PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14
I-N-D-I-A bloc's first public rally in Oct; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
Mumbai: 36-year-old man held for sending fake complaints to police naming PFI
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi govts free services schemes provided relief from inflation says CM Kejriwal

Delhi govt's free services schemes provided relief from inflation, says CM Kejriwal

Updated on: 13 September,2023 10:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

According to the data, inflation is again the lowest in Delhi, as always

Delhi govt's free services schemes provided relief from inflation, says CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File pic

Listen to this article
Delhi govt's free services schemes provided relief from inflation, says CM Kejriwal
x
00:00

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed inflation is the lowest in Delhi and the city government's schemes for free education, health care, electricity and water have provided "tremendous" relief to people of the national capital.


Retail inflation in India declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but remains above the RBI's comfort zone, according to official data released on Tuesday.


Sharing a news report that compared the inflation figures of some states with the national average, Kejriwal said in a post on X that his government's free services schemes and its honesty provided relief from inflation to the people of Delhi.


"According to the data, inflation is again the lowest in Delhi, as always. The Delhi government's free education, free treatment, free travel for women, free water, free electricity, free pilgrimage as well as honest government have provided tremendous relief to the people," the AAP chief said in Hindi.

According to Tuesday's data released by the National Statistical Office, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 7 per cent in August 2022. Food inflation also eased in August to 9.94 per cent from 11.51 per cent in July. The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you going to attend Bandra Fair this year?
national news new delhi arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK