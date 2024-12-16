Delhi is grappling with a cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 5°C, while the air quality worsens, reaching the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. Shelter homes are providing refuge to vulnerable people amid the harsh conditions.

Delhi is enduring a severe cold wave, compounded by worsening air quality, as temperatures dip and pollution levels soar. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the capital has reached alarming levels, breaching the ‘very poor’ category for the second time in as many days.

On Monday, at 5:30 AM, Delhi's temperature was recorded at 5°C, a drop from 6°C the previous day. Along with the chill, the air quality also took a turn for the worse, with the AQI at 345 at 7 AM on Monday. This marks a sharp increase from 246 on Sunday. Certain areas of the city, such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Burari Crossing, saw AQI levels between 350 and 397, falling within the ‘very poor’ range, while other localities like Dwarka Sec 8, Nehru Nagar, and Rohini recorded AQI levels above 370, placing the air quality into the ‘severe’ category.

The CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 is ‘good,’ 51-100 is ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 is ‘moderate,’ 201-300 is ‘poor,’ 301-400 is ‘very poor,’ and 401-500 is ‘severe.’ As of Monday morning, Delhi’s air quality was far exceeding the ‘very poor’ range, triggering health warnings for residents.

As temperatures continue to plummet, many vulnerable individuals are seeking shelter in night homes across the city. In areas like Sarai Kale Khan, people can be seen gathered in shelter homes, bundled up in thick blankets, braving the harsh cold. Vicky Kanojia, a caretaker of a shelter home, shared that the facility accommodates those without homes, including individuals recovering from hospital stays. The shelter provides essential services such as medicines, meals, and even ambulances for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad is facing its own cold wave, with the temperature dipping to 8°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the region is experiencing a ‘Cold Wave,’ with locals relying on bonfires to stay warm amidst the ongoing chill. Fog has further intensified the cold, making daily life difficult.

