Delhi HC dismisses dowry death convict's plea to travel for Haj

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by a man convicted in a dowry death case seeking permission to travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj pilgrimage during Eid Ul Zuha (Bakrid) in July.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while rejecting the prayer, noted that the petitioner, who is on bail on account of suspension of the sentence during the pendency of appeal against conviction, did not produce documents or disclose details about his intended travel in the application and also does not have a passport.

"In the circumstances, with details missing in the application, the same is hereby dismissed," said the judge in the order on Tuesday.

"The only fact disclosed in the application is that the petitioner has an intention to attend the Haj Pilgrimage on 10th July, 2022 on the occasion of Eid Ul Zuha. Neither the petitioner has the passport, nor has he got any documents or details disclosing about his intended travel," she said.

The petitioner was convicted in 2010 under Section 304B (dowry death)/308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide)/34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 304B and further rigorous imprisonment for 5 years with a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 308.

Considering the gravity of the offence, the prosecution had opposed his application.

