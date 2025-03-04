Breaking News
Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Updated on: 05 March,2025 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Kumar and others were accused of allegedly fatally assaulting Dhankar and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute

Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar. PIC/X@TheKhelIndia

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the case related to the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital.


Justice Sanjeev Narula granted the relief to Kumar and directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount. Kumar and others were accused of allegedly fatally assaulting Dhankar and his friends in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.


According to the post-mortem report, Dhankar suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object. Advocate R K Malik, representing Kumar, said the wrestler was in jail for the last three-and-a-half years and the prosecution has cited 200 witnesses whereas only 31 were examined so far. 


While the prosecution opposed the plea, Malik argued the trial would take a long time to conclude and Kumar ought to be granted the reprieve on the ground of delay.

delhi high court Sushil Kumar murder case national news India news new delhi

