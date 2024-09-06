Delhi HC issues contempt notice against Wikipedia

The alleged edit referred to ANI as “the propaganda tool” of the Indian government

The Delhi High Court has issued a contempt notice to Wikipedia, the free online encyclopaedia, over withholding information about edits to an entry on the news agency ANI. The court warned Wikipedia against non-compliance with Indian laws, declaring “if you don’t like India, please don’t work in India... we will ask government to block your site.”

The court was hearing a case filed by ANI claiming defamation by Wikipedia for allowing certain edits to a page with information about it. The alleged edit referred to ANI as “the propaganda tool” of the Indian government. The court had ordered Wikipedia to reveal details about three accounts that made the edits, but ANI claimed on Thursday that this has not been revealed.

In its defence Wikipedia told the court the release of the information had been delayed over some issues. The matter has been posted next for October. Wikipedia faces damages claim of Rs 2 crore from ANI, which has also sought directions to remove the edits.

