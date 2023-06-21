Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
Mumbai: 3 km from horror hostel, students live in terror
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on Hindu Sena presidents plea against Adipurush

Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on Hindu Sena president's plea against 'Adipurush'

Updated on: 21 June,2023 12:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to urgently hear a public interest litigation by Hindu Sena's national president to "stay the streaming" of the film "Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana

Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on Hindu Sena president's plea against 'Adipurush'

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on Hindu Sena president's plea against 'Adipurush'
x
00:00

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to urgently hear a public interest litigation by Hindu Sena's national president to "stay the streaming" of the film "Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana.


A vacation bench of Justices Tara Vitasta Ganju and Amit Mahajan declined petitioner Vishnu Gupta's request to list the matter for hearing either "today or tomorrow or day after".


His lawyer said the PIL is listed for hearing on June 30 but the purpose of the petition would be defeated by then.


The court observed that the movie has already been released and the date of release was also known well in advance and no case was made out for an urgent hearing.

"What are you restraining when it is already released? As of now, I am not convinced there is an urgency. Please come back on that day (June 30)," the court said.

The counsel for the petitioner said there are many "controversial parts" that are even hampering international relations as Nepal had banned the film. He claimed that director Om Raut had earlier assured that the problematic parts would be removed but did not do so and released the film.

According to the petition, "Adipurush" has hurt sentiments of the Hindu community by depicting religious characters and figures in an inaccurate and inappropriate manner, which is contrary to the description in Ramayana authored by writers such as Valmiki and Tulsidas.

The petition prayed for directions to authorities to cancel the film's certification and immediately ban it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
delhi high court Adipurush new delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK