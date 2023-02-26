Delhi HC stays re-election of MCD’s Standing Committee

Notice issued on BJP councillor’s plea to all respondents including newly elected Mayor

A councillor collapses amid clashes between AAP and BJP during the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Delhi High Court on Saturday in a special hearing, stayed the re-election of the Standing Committee of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was scheduled to be held on February 27. The Bench of Justice Gaurang Kant while staying the re-election for Standing Committee members, also issued notice to all respondents including newly elected Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Delhi’s Mayor on Friday announced to hold fresh elections on February 27 at 11 am after chaos at MCD House. The chaos on Friday broke out after Delhi Mayor had declared one vote invalid in the election to six members of the Standing Committee. The bench of Justice Gaurang Kant stated that the Mayor’s decision to announce re-elections without declaring the results of the previous poll “prima facie violates regulations”.

The court fixed the matter for March 22. The court also issues directions to preserve the ballot box. The direction of Delhi HC came on two petitions filed by Delhi BJP’s councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat challenging Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD’s standing committee election.

The MCD House in Delhi witnessed chaos on Friday as BJP and AAP members resorted to punches, jostling and rained blows at each other over the results of the election to the six-member standing committee. The unruly scenes erupted after Mayor Oberoi declared one vote invalid. It was the third day of commotion in the House.

BJP Councillor Meenakshi Sharma later filed a police complaint at Kamla Market Police Station against AAP Councillors for “causing grievous harm and injury and committing criminal assault with women Councillors of BJP intending to outrage the modesty and giving threat of life with criminal conspiracy” AAP members also reached the Kamla Market police station to file an FIR against BJP.

