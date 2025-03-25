Delhi HC withdraws judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association had earlier raised an objection over the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court

Police peronnel outside the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The Delhi High Court on Monday announced that judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire, has been withdrawn with “immediate effect”, till further orders.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya—complete with photos and videos—regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma’s residence.

Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row.

Varma’s transfer

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on March 20 and 24, 2025, has recommended the repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad,” said an apex court resolution made public.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association had earlier raised an objection over the Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Plea seeks FIR

Claiming that no FIR has been filed in Justice Varma’s case, a plea in the Supreme Court has sought a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR. The plea also challeged the 1991 observation that “no criminal case shall be registered against a judge of a High court or Supreme Court without the prior permission of the CJI”.

The plea said, “Equality before law and equal protection of law is the core of our constitution. All are equal before law and the criminal laws apply equally to all, irrespective of one's status, position, etc. The only exception, any immunity, in our constitutional scheme is extended to the President and the Governors....”

Mar 22

Day SC uploaded videos of burnt cash recovered

