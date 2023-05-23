Delhi: Inmate kills self in Tihar Jail

Around 5 pm on Monday, Javed, who was convicted in a case of robbery registered at Malviya Nagar police station, hanged himself in the common toilet area of central jail number 8/9, a police official was quoted by PTI as saying

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A 26-year-old inmate at Tihar Jail allegedly ended his life by hanging himself, officials said on Tuesday, according to PTI report.

According to officials, the individual has been identified as Javed. Officials told PTI that the body has been shifted to a hospital.

An enquiry by judicial magistrate is going on in the matter, added an official.

Earlier in April, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was killed in an attack by rival gang members inside Tihar Jail. Prince Tewatia (33) was an undertrial prisoner lodged in ward 6 of central jail number 3 which has around 380 inmates.

After the killing of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide inside the Tihar jail, critics have raised questions on the safety and security in Tihar jail.

(This is a developing story, will be update as and when we receive more inputs)