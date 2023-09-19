The arrest was made by Delhi Police based on a tip-off, indicating that the suspect from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, would be delivering a consignment in Delhi, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Delhi: Inter-state drug trafficking syndicate busted; Rs 1.5 cr worth heroin seized x 00:00

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended one drug trafficker and busted an inter-state illegal drug syndicate spanning states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Manipur, ANI reported on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the accused, identified as Juned Khan alias Juber, 31, hailing from Bairam Nagar of Uttar Pradesh's Bilaspur was arrested from Ghazipur Shamshan Ghat with 1.541 kilograms of heroin, valued at over Rs 1.5 crore, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been impounded, according to ANI.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by Sub-Inspector Sukhraj, indicating that Juned Khan alias Juber, a drug supplier from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, would be delivering a substantial consignment of heroin in the national capital.

Acting swiftly, police set up a trap at the specified location and apprehended Juned Khan.

A case has been registered in this regard under Section 21/25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The ANI reported, during interrogation, Juned Khan confessed that he became involved in the illegal drug trade in 2016 when he came into contact with a person named Ishrat, residing in Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh. Ishrat further introduced him to the business of heroin trafficking. The duo then began operating in the drug trade, supplying heroin to various areas in Bareilly.

Khan got in touch two other individuals from Manipur involved in heroin distribution in Bareilly, who procured the contraband from Manipur. Following Ishrat's instructions, Khan travelled to Delhi to deliver the heroin in his vehicle, as per the ANI.

Khan who studied till Class 12 previously worked as a construction labourer and said he ventured into the illegal drug trade around one and a half years ago, driven by the allure of quick financial gains, according to the ANI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident,

A Nigerian national was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police apprehended the accused from the Kharghar area on Saturday, an official told PTI.

The ANC team recovered 57 gm of cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh from the accused, identified as Egbulem Michael Okewuchukwu, the official told PTI.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the man, and a probe is underway to find out from where the contraband was sourced, reported PTI.

Earlier, police have arrested a Nigerian national in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and seized from him mephedrone or MD drug worth around Rs 10 lakh, an official told news agency PTI.

The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on August 25 night, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a parking spot in Kopar Khairane and nabbed the accused around 9 pm," the police official told PTI.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Nnachor Paul, was found carrying 100 grams of the MD drug, the police official told PTI.

Following this, he was formally arrested and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him, reported PTI.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)