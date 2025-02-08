Delhi is BJP’s again after 27 years as AAP is ousted

Congress registers a resounding zero for the third time

PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda greet supporters at the BJP HQ in Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party scored a decisive win in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years after unseating the Aam Aadmi Party. Several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds.

The Congress, which had hoped to revive its presence in the national capital, failed to win any seat again. The party, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick nil tally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the BJP’s victory and said it was triumph of “good governance” of the party, adding that it would leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi and improving the overall quality of life for the people.

“Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat,” he said in a post on X.

“I am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” he added. Apart from Kejriwal, several senior AAP leaders lost the polls including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, former ministers Somnath Bharti and Satyendra Jain and party leaders Awadh Ojha and Durgesh Pathak. Chief Minister Atishi won from Kalkaji.

Kejriwal accepted the people’s mandate and extended congratulations to the BJP on its victory. “We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them,” Kejriwal said in a video posted on X.

“We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people can be served,” he added. The results were largely in accordance with exit polls, which had predicted a BJP victory.

