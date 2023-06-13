Delhi: Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj's judicial custody extended for 45 days

A Court in Delhi has extended judicial custody of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj and human rights activist Khurram Parvez in a 2020 UAPA case. The National Investigation Agency sought more time to complete the investigation

A Court in Delhi has extended judicial custody of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj and human rights activist Khurram Parvez in a 2020 UAPA case. The National Investigation Agency sought more time to complete the investigation.

The duo is accused in the alleged NGO funding case registered by the federal agency in October 2020.

On June 9, Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg of Patiala House Court allowed NIA’s application seeking extension of detention of both Mehraj and Parvez in judicial custody and period of investigation.

“After giving my thoughtful consideration to the submissions made by the Ld. Counsel for both the parties, the PP Report and various judicial pronouncements, this Court is satisfied that extension of period of detention of the accused persons in judicial custody is required. The application is allowed and period of judicial remand of both the aforesaid accused persons namely Khurram Parvez and Irfan Mehraj is extended for 45 days i.e. up to 135 days,” the court said.

Mehraj, who was arrested on March 20 from Srinagar, was brought to Delhi after a local court granted his transit remand. He was then produced before Patiala House Courts on March 22. The same day, NIA also arrested Parvez, who was already in custody in another case, and they both were remanded to NIA custody for 10 days.

After they were produced before the court on April 1, they were remanded to judicial custody up to April 28 which was later extended to June 17. The period of 90 days of detention in judicial custody of Mehraj and Parvez and the period of investigation is going to be completed on June 18 and 20, respectively.

Both Mehraj and Parvez opposed NIA’s application seeking extension of probe and period of their detention in judicial custody. Mehraj had submitted that there was no ground in the application justifying the extension of period of detention up to 180 days. He also said that the delay in probe clearly demonstrates that NIA has undertaken an exercise of fishing and roving enquiry against him with the sole motive to keep him in custody without any formal charges.

On the other hand, Parvez submitted that there was absolutely no evidence against him and that he was being illegally detained. He also said that the request of NIA to extend the detention period from 90 days to 180 days was not based on any fresh cause as required under the law.