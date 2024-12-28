He requested inquiry over announcements made by AAP to give every female above the age of 18 in Delhi an amount of Rs. 1000 per month

The Principal Secretary of Delhi LG, Sandeep Dikshit writes to Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi Commissioner of Police requesting inquiry over announcements made by AAP to give every female above the age of 18 in Delhi an amount of Rs. 1000 per month, ANI reported.

"Sh. Sandeep Dikshit, former Member of Parliament and proposed candidate of Indian National Congress for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections, 2025, wherein he has alleged that the Chief Minister of Delhi and Sh Arvind Kejriwal have been announcing that the Delhi Government is going to give every female in Delhi ( above the age of 18 years) an amount of Rs 1000 per month."

The letter further read that the party claimed an enhancement of the amount to Rs 2100 per month would be given if elected back in Delhi's 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections.

"They have further announced that if AAP is elected back in 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections, they will raise the amount to Rs 2100/- pm. Further, Sh. Dikshit has informed that they are going door to door making women sign some forms," ANI cited.

Sandeep Dikshit requested a high-level inquiry over the party collecting personal details and forms by non-government people.

"LG has desired that Chief Secretary to get an inquiry conducted through Divisional Commissioner in the matter of collection of personal details and forms by non-government people. Further, the Commissioner of Police may direct the field officers to take action as per law against the person who is breaching the privacy of gullible citizens by collecting their personal details in the garb of giving benefits." reads the letter

LG asked for actions to be taken against private individuals organizing camps for fraudulent enrollment of Government Schemes.

"DCPs may be advised to take action against private individuals organizing camps for fraudulent enrollment of Government Schemes," the letter read.

On Wednesday, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to undermine the Delhi government’s recently launched welfare schemes which include providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly.

Kejriwal's reaction comes after the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices distancing themselves from the AAP’s promised schemes, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly polls.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, women are set to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, which Kejriwal has promised to increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP wins the upcoming assembly elections.



(With PTI and ANI inputs)