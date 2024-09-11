Delhi LoP writes to prez to dismiss AAP govt

The letter has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs “for appropriate attention.”

Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP President Vijender Gupta, along with seven other MLAs wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu and urged for her “urgent intervention” in the alleged constitutional crisis plaguing Delhi. They requested the President Murmu to dismiss the “AAP Government in Delhi”.

The letter has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs “for appropriate attention.” Earlier on August 30 also, a delegation of members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Friday appealed to President Droupadi Murmu for urgent intervention in the alleged constitutional crisis in Delhi.

“Due to the continuous constitutional violations and governance failures in Delhi, all the BJP MLAs along with me met Her Excellency President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji on 30 August 2024 and submitted a memorandum of the failures of the Delhi Government. Taking cognizance of the memorandum, Her Excellency the President has sent it to the Home Secretary, Home Ministry for appropriate action. I am confident that appropriate action will be taken.” Gupta said.

