Breaking News
Nepal Army physically locates plane air crash site
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, BJP targets voters at booth level
Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant
Watch video: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead
14 bodies recovered from crash site of Tara Airlines plane in Nepal
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi: Man accused of sexually assaulting stepdaughter dies after being roughed up in public

Delhi: Man accused of sexually assaulting stepdaughter dies after being roughed up in public

Updated on: 30 May,2022 10:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

According to the police, the accused was roughed up by the public even before the police took him into custody

Delhi: Man accused of sexually assaulting stepdaughter dies after being roughed up in public

Representative Image


Delhi Police on Sunday informed that an accused, who was arrested for allegedly raping his stepdaughter, died last night after he complained of feeling unwell.

According to the police, the accused was roughed up by the public even before the police took him into custody.




As per the police, the accused Subodh was arrested under the POCSO Act by Hari Nagar police, after he was accused by the victim's mother of sexual assault.


"He was beaten by the public before the police reached the spot. I.O sent the accused Shubodh to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar for treatment and medical examination and was medically examined and MLC was prepared", the doctor stated.

According to the Delhi Police, the postmortem by a medic board is awaited for neutrality and fair inquiry and further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi sexual crime national news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK