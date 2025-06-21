Breaking News
Delhi: Man fires shot in air during altercation in Old Mustafabad

Updated on: 21 June,2025 11:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

An argument at a biryani shop in Old Mustafabad, northeast Delhi, escalated when one of three unidentified men fired a shot in the air. Police have registered a case and launched a search to identify the suspects.

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A man fired a shot in the air in northeast Delhi's Old Mustafabad area after a minor altercation broke out between a biryani shop owner and three unidentified men, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9.20 pm on Friday in Gali No. 3 of Old Mustafabad area and was reported at Dayalpur police station, he said.


Preliminary inquiry revealed that the complainant, who runs a biryani shop, was approached by three men on a motorcycle. The trio first went to a neighbouring confectionery shop before getting into an argument with the complainant over a trivial matter, a senior police officer said.


"In the midst of the argument, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and fired a shot in the air to intimidate. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," the officer said.

After receiving a PCR call, a police team rushed to the spot and secured the area. The crime team was called in to examine the scene and collect forensic evidence, officials said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused, police added.

Efforts are underway to scan CCTV footage in the vicinity and identify the suspects, an official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

