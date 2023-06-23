Breaking News
Delhi: Man shot at by unknown biker

Updated on: 23 June,2023 01:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative image/iStock


On Thursday, a man driving a car was shot at in CR Park by an unknown biker following him.


The incident took place in south Delhi around 8 pm Thursday when Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmad were in a car in CR Park's C Block.


As per the police, Gupta was driving the car and was talking on the phone. All of a sudden, a single round was fired from the driver side. The bullet pierced through the driver-side window and scraped Gupta's finger.


"Ahmad who was seated on the front passenger seat was unhurt," police said.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the shot was fired by one of the two people following Gupta on a bike. "They had their faces hidden behind a muffler," a senior police officer said.

"An FIR has been filed against unknown persons at CR Park Police Station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder)," police said.

Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the suspects.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

