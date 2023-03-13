Breaking News
Delhi: Meeting of Congress MPs begins ahead of second phase of Budget Session

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are present in the meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic


A meeting of Congress MPs under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge began on Monday at the party's Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy, ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session.


Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are present in the meeting.



Congress Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are participating in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to decide the strategy for Budget session.


Meanwhile, opposition parties will also attend a joint meeting at Congress national president Kharge's office on Monday, said sources.

On Sunday, sources had said, "Leaders of like-minded opposition parties will be meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament premises tomorrow morning."

As per the sources, the like-minded Opposition party leaders will meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge's office in Parliament at around 10:00 am today.

The Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

