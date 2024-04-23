Atishi stated that Arvind Kejriwal didn't receive sufficient medical care while in detention for the past 22 days. She suggested the formation of a medical board comprising of a diabetic doctor, a diabetologist, and an oncologist to monitor Kejriwal's care.

Delhi minister Atishi/ X

Listen to this article Delhi Min Atishi says Arvind Kejriwal not being given proper medical care in jail x 00:00

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi spoke out on Monday, claiming that the recent court verdict confirms Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's insufficient medical care while in judicial custody in Tihar jail.

According to Atishi, the ruling from Rouse Avenue Court suggested that Kejriwal did not receive enough medical care while in detention for the past 22 days. She emphasised the importance of establishing a medical board comprised of a professional diabetic doctor, a diabetologist, and an oncologist to monitor Kejriwal's care, the ANI report added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The verdict of Rouse Avenue Court proves that for the last 22 days, Arvind Kejriwal was not getting proper medical care in judicial custody in Tihar Jail," she told ANI.

According to the report, in a veiled critique of the BJP, Atishi emphasised Kejriwal's ongoing battle with severe diabetes and emphasised the significance of early medical attention. She expressed optimism that once formed, the AIIMS medical board will immediately review Kejriwal's condition and take proper action to address his health concerns.

"So this makes it clear that despite having such severe diabetes for 22 days, despite his sugar level being above 300, despite his request for isolation, he was not getting proper medical care. So we hope that the medical board of AIIMS, which will have specialist diabetes doctors, will be found today itself, will check upon Arvind Kejriwal and will start the process of insulating him from today itself," Atishi was further quoted as saying in the ANI report.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court denied Kejriwal's request for rapid insulin injections and daily video conference sessions due to his acute diabetes and changing blood sugar levels. Instead, the court instructed AIIMS to convene a medical board to assess Kejriwal's health, the ANI report further stated. Reportedly, the court's ruling states that, while Tihar Jail authorities would continue to be in charge of Kejriwal's overall medical care, the AIIMS medical board, which includes prominent endocrinologists and diabetologists, will permit specialised consultations.

"Though it shall continue to be the primary duty of Tihar Jail authorities, who are stated to be fully equipped to take care of the health of the applicant, to ensure that all requisite medical treatment is provided to him in jail, however, in the event of any requirement for specialized consultation, the jail Authorities shall consult the Medical Board to be constituted by Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), comprising of a senior endocrinologist, diabetologist, as per the request made on April 20, already sent by DG Prisons," said the Court per ANI report.