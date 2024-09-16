Saurabh Bhardwaj dismissed speculation that the resignation was a public relations move and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harassing the AAP leader.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj confirmed on Monday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will resign on Tuesday. Bhardwaj dismissed speculation that the resignation was a public relations move and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harassing the AAP leader. Bhardwaj alleged Kejriwal, who was just released from jail on a court order, has decided not to return to his job as Chief Minister until he has received public acceptance, reported IANS.

According to the report, he went on: "He will undergo Agnipariksha and only if the public considers him honest then he will sit as Chief Minister. This is a significant event in itself."

"In India, elections are usually fought based on caste, religion, and language. However, this will be the first election to be contested based on honesty," said Minister Bhardwaj.

Reportedly, the minister also stated that this election will be unique in that it will prioritise honesty above previous elections based on caste, religion, or language. He stated that Kejriwal's resignation will be submitted on Tuesday, after which AAP leaders will gather to nominate a new Chief Minister.

"The resignation will then be sent to the President for acceptance, after which a meeting of AAP leaders will take place to choose a leader who will represent their confidence, and the next Chief Minister will be selected," he added.

Regarding the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, Bhardwaj indicated that its momentum had waned. He added that it was based on the premise that the BJP would win more than 350 seats; however, with the party now having 240 seats, early elections are doubtful, the report added.

He wad quoted in the IANS report as saying, "It was built on the assumption that Prime Minister Modi would secure over 350 seats and win multiple states. However, with the BJP now down to 240 seats, it is no longer feasible for the party to call for elections before completing the five-year term."

Speaking on the Haryana elections, Bhardwaj criticised the BJP's treatment of Chief Ministerial candidates, citing how Manohar Lal Khattar was abruptly chosen as Haryana's Chief Minister despite other candidates fighting for the position. He claimed Khattar's bad performance has made it harder for the BJP to win another election under his leadership.

"Ten years ago, no one knew Manohar Lal Khattar and six people were privately informed that they were candidates for Chief Minister. They each campaigned, but a new person, Manohar Lal Khattar, was chosen as Haryana CM," he said.

"His tenure was so poor that winning another election under his name would be impossible. The BJP had to replace him with a new candidate," he alleged.

With IANS inputs