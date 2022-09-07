Breaking News
Delhi: NDMC pases proposal, Rajpath to be called 'Kartavya Path' now

Updated on: 07 September,2022 12:21 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council

View of the Rajpath and other parts of the Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi. Pic/PTI


The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'.


Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.

"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today," Lekhi said.


NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

