Delhi: One held for beating constable inside Anand Vihar police station

Delhi Police has started an investigation over the matter

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one person in the case of a viral video where a cop was seen being beaten by a mob inside the police station.



According to Delhi Police, the arrested person Satish Kumar (29) is a resident of Karkardooma under Anand Vihar police station. Satish is a lawyer by profession.

A viral video shows that a mob of 10-12 men surrounded police personnel and beat him up. While a lot of onlookers can be seen shooting pictures and videos on their phones.

However, in the video, it was not clear why the cop was being assaulted. The cop can be seen seeking forgiveness, but the mob continued to assault him.

Delhi Police said on the intervening night of July 30-31, a PCR call was received regarding physical assault and breaking gold chain incident of a woman at Karkardooma under Anand Vihar police station. Police said the issue was between two parties Ajay and Anchal Bakshi.

Delhi Police said Ajay was found in intoxicated condition and was apprehended from the spot and then taken to Anand Vihar police station. Following this, a group of people including Ajay’s brother Satish Choudary came to the police station and was trying to provoke police personnel on duty.

According to Delhi Police, Head Constable Prakash was sorrounded by the group of people and then assaulted. Police said some of the people from the group also made a video of the incident and circulated it among them later.

Police did the medical examination of the injured police person immediately and was counselled.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara R Sathiya Sundaram said “Legal action under appropriate sections is registered against all the alleged persons. Teams are deputed to identify and apprehend all the accused persons.”

The investigation is underway.

