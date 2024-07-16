Breaking News
Delhi police arrest one of two suspects in Nigerian national's murder case

Delhi police arrest one of two suspects in Nigerian national's murder case

Updated on: 16 July,2024 09:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

According to police, the two men murdered the Nigerian national by firing multiple bullets at him under the jurisdiction of the Nihal Vihar police station on July 6

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested one of the two men allegedly involved in the murder of a Nigerian national earlier this month.


According to police, the two men murdered the Nigerian national by firing multiple bullets at him under the jurisdiction of the Nihal Vihar police station on July 6.


Following the murder, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.


DCP Outer Delhi Jimmy Chiram said, "During the investigation, the team analysed numerous CCTV camera footage from the incident area and examined call detail records for over 30 individuals. Multiple raids were conducted in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan in search of the suspects, who were frequently changing their locations."

He continued, "Simultaneously, local intelligence was developed to locate the accused, and on July 14, secret information was received about the suspects' hideout near Japanese Park, Rohini. Acting on this information, the team conducted a raid and successfully apprehended one suspect identified as Nikesh alias Kanha."

DCP Chiram added, "During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed that he, along with his associate known as Cheetah, fired multiple bullets at the Nigerian man using two pistols. Nikesh alias Kanha has been arrested and handed over to Nihal Vihar police station for further investigation. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accused, Cheetah."

"The accused revealed that the murder was planned as part of his attempt to enter the criminal underworld," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

