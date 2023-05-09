Delhi police arrest two men for arranging bank accounts, SIM cards for fraudsters

During the investigation, police analysed the money trail and found that out of the total amount, Rs 95,000 had been transferred to an account registered with an address in Morena and the money was being withdrawn through ATMs in Mewat in Haryana's Nuh, a senior police officer said

The Delhi Police has arrested two men from Rajasthan's Alwar for allegedly arranging bank accounts and SIM cards for fraudsters in Haryana, officials said on Monday.

Raghvendra Sharma (22), a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, and Surender (27), a resident of Alwar, have been arrested in this connection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

In April, a man was allegedly duped of Rs 1,45,000. The victim alleged that a fraudster, posing as his brother-in-law, contacted him and got money transferred from his bank account on the pretext of sending LIC funds, police said.

During the investigation, police analysed the money trail and found that out of the total amount, Rs 95,000 had been transferred to an account registered with an address in Morena and the money was being withdrawn through ATMs in Mewat in Haryana's Nuh, a senior police officer said.

Police zeroed in on the location of the accused persons at Alwar and Sharma and Surender were arrested in a raid, Kalsi said.

Earlier, Sharma, a B.Sc in Mathematics, used to work in Bangalore and came to Rajasthan in search of a better life. He, along with Surender, started arranging SIM cards and bank accounts for cyber criminals in Mewat, police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they supplied these bank accounts and SIM cards to their associate Taufiq in Mewat, they said.

Taufiq is absconding, police said, adding that till now they have arranged 30 SIM cards and 20 accounts which were being used to commit cyber frauds.

