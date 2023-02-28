Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Police busts gang running sex racket 4 accused arrested 4 cops sent to district lines

Delhi Police busts gang running sex racket; 4 accused arrested, 4 cops sent to district lines

Updated on: 28 February,2023 09:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police East Amrutha Guguloth, "a 17-year-old-girl registered a complaint at Laxmi Nagar Police Station against Atul, Vinay, Sahil, Saniya, Imtiyaz and Nitesh for allegedly forcing her into prostitution, who was in pursuit of a job"

Delhi Police busts gang running sex racket; 4 accused arrested, 4 cops sent to district lines

Representation pic


Senior Officials of Delhi Police on Monday sent four police officers to district lines after a case of 'sex racket' in their area came to the fore.


The police have also arrested four persons, for allegedly running a sex racket in the Laxmi Nagar area.



According to Deputy Commissioner of Police East Amrutha Guguloth, "a 17-year-old-girl registered a complaint at Laxmi Nagar Police Station against Atul, Vinay, Sahil, Saniya, Imtiyaz and Nitesh for allegedly forcing her into prostitution, who was in pursuit of a job."


"About 10 months ago, the complainant met with Saniya and developed friendship with her. Saniya, told her that she provides jobs to girls. Later, about one and a half month ago, Saniya called her at a flat Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi where she introduced her to another accused persons, namely, Atul, Sahil, Nitesh, Vinay," police said.

Also Read: Gujarat: Explosion in Valsad's pharma company; 2 dead, 2 injured

"The accused persons allegedly forced her into prostitution and earned money in exchange of that," police said, adding that they too intimidated the minor if she discloses this to anyone else.

Accordingly, a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

"On the basis of information and details given by the complainant four persons Vinay, Atul, Sahil and Nitesh have been arrested, while Imtiaz, Saniya and one girl are absconding," DCP East added.

According to police, in a response to the incident, four cops have been sent to district lines in connection with the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
new delhi crime branch Crime News national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK