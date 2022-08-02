Breaking News
Updated on: 02 August,2022 03:44 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Pic/PTI


Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, a day after he took charge of the force.

Arora is a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer and headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) before his appointment as Delhi Police chief on Sunday.

"The Police Commissioner of Delhi, Shri Sanjay Arora called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office tweeted.


Officials described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Arora, who was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, succeeded Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday.

Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

