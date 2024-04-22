Delhi Police files FIR in Ghazipur landfill fire incident

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the landfill witnessed a big fire Sunday evening due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste

Pic/PTI

Hours after a fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi, the police has registered an FIR against unknown persons.

According to police, a case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station and a probe has begun.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the landfill witnessed a big fire Sunday evening due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste.

"It's been 15 hours since the fire broke out. This smoke is not any common smoke, it is very poisonous. We are unable to keep our eyes open due to irritation and are breathing with difficulty," Ram Kumar from Gharoli village, close to the landfill, said.

Several residents told PTI videos that due to smoke they were not able to send their children to the school.

The BJP accused the MCD and the city government of not taking any action to give a better life to them.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said "As soon as I came to know, I instructed officers to act and inspect the site. They were here the whole night. It is better now. The situation is better. The smoke will be controlled in next 5 hours. We will investigate the matter. The BJP is only alleging. It is not a time for politics."

Meanwhile, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Monday said the Ghazipur landfill fire incident will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the blaze, reported news agency PTI.

A major fire broke out at the landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening. Officials have cited hot and dry weather conditions as the likely trigger for the fire, reported PTI.

"Yesterday, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal visited the Ghazipur landfill fire incident site. Today, Mayor Shelly Oberoi will be visiting the site to take stock of the situation. The Delhi Fire Service tenders were deployed through the night and the blaze has been doused. Some smoke is still left. We will surely carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire and the process by which it started," Atishi said at a press conference.

Atishi also blamed the BJP for the "mess" made in waste disposal during its tenure in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"The height and width of garbage mountains have been continuously decreasing since the AAP government came into power... But it will take some time for the AAP government to clear the mess that the BJP has made in Delhi for 15 years," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)