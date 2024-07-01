Breaking News
Delhi Police files first FIR under new criminal law against street vendor

Updated on: 01 July,2024 01:39 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Three new criminal laws replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act went into force on Monday, causing significant changes in India's criminal justice system.

On Monday, the Delhi Police issued the first FIR under the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against a street vendor who was impeding a public path in Kamala Market, central Delhi. Three new criminal laws went into force on Monday, causing significant changes in India's criminal justice system. These are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replace the ancient Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, reported PTI. 


According to the report, the FIR was filed under Section 285 of the BNS, which states, "Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000."


Around 12:15 am, the accused, 23-year-old Pankaj Kumar of Patna, Bihar, was spotted selling water, bidi, and cigarettes from a cart under a foot overbridge near New Delhi Railway Station. A patrol officer asked Kumar to move his cart because it was obstructing pedestrian traffic. When Kumar ignored the orders, a lawsuit was filed around 1:30 am


The patrol officer utilised the e-Pramaan app to document the seizures, the FIR stated per the news agency report. An officer told PTI that the app which is handled by Delhi Police's Crime Branch will directly be feeding content to police records for further probe.

The Delhi Police has trained 30,000 staff, including assistant sub-inspectors and deputy commissioners, on the new criminal laws, stated the PTI report. 

During the Delhi Police Commissionerate Day festivities, Police Chief Sanjay Arora declared that FIR registrations would begin under the new laws. He observed the coincidence that the new legislation went into effect on this important day for the force.

"We are fortunate as today is our Commissionerate Day and, on the same day, these laws are being implemented. The first FIR under the new laws was registered early on Monday," Arora added per the news agency report. 

