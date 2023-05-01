Delhi Police identifies minor who made hoax bomb threat email to DPS "just for fun"

Though, he has not been apprehended yet and will be counselled soon, stated the sources

A minor, who is a student of DPS school, made a hoax bomb threat email to Delhi Public School days ago, "just for fun", police sources said on Monday.

Though, he has not been apprehended yet and will be counselled soon, stated the sources.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Public School (DPS) administration, Mathura Road, received an email on its official ID which claimed a bomb has been planted on campus and that it will be activated at 9 am on April 26 (Wednesday). After getting the email, the police were informed and a search was made. Later, nothing suspicious was found.

Police said that enquiry was made by special cell and it was found Russia based server was used for this mail, but further probe revealed that the suspect is in Delhi.

"It was revealed that he (the student) allegedly used different software to evade suspicion. The boy has been identified. Since he's below the age of 16, he can't be apprehended or called to the station," said a senior police official.

Though, the police will counsel him soon. It has emerged that boy did this for fun only. He saw the news of a hoax threat in an Indian Public School and it gave his idea.

On April 12, a similar hoax email was recieved to the administration of Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar. Police searched the complex after evacuating all the students but nothing suspicious was found.

The school had also received a similar email in November last year. The accused in both cases are yet to trace.

