Delhi police record statement of WFI chief

Police have also recorded the statement of WFI’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. The police informed a special court in Delhi that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted for investigations in the case.

Brij Bhushan Singh (right)

The Delhi police on Friday said they have recorded the statement of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven female wrestlers against him.

Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that he was being “falsely implicated” in the case, an officer said. He has been asked to submit documents or proof to support his claims, he added.

