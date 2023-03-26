Breaking News
Delhi Police refuses permission to Congress for observing 'satyagraha' in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat

Updated on: 26 March,2023 11:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in and around Rajghat

Congress party activists and supporters protest against conviction of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/AFP


The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding 'satyagraha' at Rajghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, officials said on Sunday.


In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in and around Rajghat.



Also Read: Fight for democracy will go on, disqualified for life or jailed: Rahul Gandhi


A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha has been denied, adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

The Congress has announced plans to hold a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Gandhi's disqualification.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

