Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: Two held for harassing actor Kruttika Desai over fake drug operation
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Police seeks 14 day judicial custody of Mohammed Zubair adds conspiracy section in FIR

Delhi Police seeks 14-day judicial custody of Mohammed Zubair, adds conspiracy section in FIR

Updated on: 02 July,2022 11:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the police application, Zubair has moved a bail plea before the court

Delhi Police seeks 14-day judicial custody of Mohammed Zubair, adds conspiracy section in FIR

Mohammed Zubair. File Pic


Delhi Police has sought 14-day judicial custody of Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair. He was produced before a court in a case related to "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has alleged conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the case by Mohammed Zubair and that the accused received donations from foreign countries. Section 35 in The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, has been added to the FIR.





He was produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation. The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation. After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court.

With inputs from Agencies

delhi national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK