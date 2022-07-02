Delhi Police seeks 14-day judicial custody of Mohammed Zubair, adds conspiracy section in FIR

After the police application, Zubair has moved a bail plea before the court

Delhi Police has sought 14-day judicial custody of Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair. He was produced before a court in a case related to "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has alleged conspiracy and the destruction of evidence in the case by Mohammed Zubair and that the accused received donations from foreign countries. Section 35 in The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, has been added to the FIR.

Atul Shrivastava appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.



Delhi Police have added three new Sections - 201 (for the destruction of evidence - formatted phone & deleted tweets), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy) of IPC and 35 of FCRA in the matter.



He was produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation. The police told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that he was not required anymore for custodial interrogation. After the police application, Zubair moved a bail plea before the court.

