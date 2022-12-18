Breaking News
Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius; air quality 'very poor'

Updated on: 18 December,2022 10:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the meteorological department said

People warm themselves near a small fire in New Delhi. Pic/PTI


Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning and the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.


The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the meteorological department said.



According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 315 at 9 am.


Also Read: Delhi: Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from first floor of school

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 24 degrees Celsius. 

