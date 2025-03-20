The Department of Persian has seen a 41.41 per cent increase, with fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475 per year. The Department of Arabic follows closely, with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing annual fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875

Foreign language programmes, including BA (Hons) in Turkish and other languages, have witnessed a 37.15 per cent fee rise in Jamia Millia Islamia. Representational pic

Listen to this article Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia hikes fees by up to 41 per cent across courses for 2025-26 x 00:00

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced a fee hike for the academic year 2025-26, with increases ranging from 16 to 41 per cent across various courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

A comparison of the latest prospectus with that of the previous year reveals a sharp rise in tuition fees.

The Department of Persian of Jamia Millia Islamia has seen a 41.41 per cent increase, with fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475 per year. The Department of Arabic follows closely, with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing annual fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875.

Similarly, foreign language programmes, including BA (Hons) in Turkish and other languages, have also witnessed a 37.15 per cent fee rise.

Social sciences programmes, including MA and BA (Hons) in Political Science, four-year BA (Multidisciplinary), and B Com (Hons), now cost Rs 9,875 per year, reflecting a 32.99 per cent increase from the previous Rs 7,425.

Science programmes, including BSc (multidisciplinary), Geography, Mathematics, and Physics, have undergone a 34.29 per cent hike, raising fees from Rs 7,800 to Rs 10,475 per year.

The fees for professional courses have also been increased. B Tech programmes have seen a 19.04 per cent hike, increasing from Rs 16,150 to Rs 19,225 per year, while M Tech programmes now cost Rs 21,375 per year, marking a 16.48 per cent rise.

Law programmes, including LLM (regular) and BA LLB (Hons), have experienced a 19 per cent increase, raising fees from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,850 annually.

With all programmes witnessing an increase in tuition fees, students may face additional financial strain.

Meanwhile, JMI has also announced the launch of 14 new courses and expanded its use of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions.

This year, 25 programmes, including nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses, will admit students based on CUET merit, up from 20 last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.