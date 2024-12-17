Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi schools receive fifth bomb threat in nine days searches ongoing

Delhi schools receive fifth bomb threat in nine days, searches ongoing

Updated on: 17 December,2024 01:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi

Top

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email for the fifth time in nine days, prompting security checks and investigations across the city.

Delhi schools receive fifth bomb threat in nine days, searches ongoing

File Pic

Listen to this article
Delhi schools receive fifth bomb threat in nine days, searches ongoing
x
00:00

A fresh wave of bomb threats was reported across multiple schools in Delhi on Tuesday, marking the second such incident within the week and the fifth in just nine days, officials confirmed. This recurring pattern of threats has created alarm among students, parents, and school authorities in the national capital.


According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a bomb threat was received from Crescent Public School, located in Saraswati Vihar, northwest Delhi. DFS officials said personnel from the fire department, local police, bomb detection squads, and dog teams swiftly responded to the alert. After a thorough search of the premises, no suspicious items were found, officials reported.


Several other schools across the city also received similar threat emails, as per PTI. Security teams were promptly dispatched, and search operations are ongoing to ensure the safety of students and staff. Authorities have yet to confirm the origin of the threats or any connections between the recent incidents.


This development comes a day after approximately 20 schools, including the prominent Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram, received bomb threat emails on Monday. Similar threats have repeatedly targeted educational institutions over the past week, triggering a multi-agency response and extensive safety inspections.

On December 14, eight schools, including DPS RK Puram, received emails containing threats to detonate "bomb vests," according to officials. A day earlier, on December 13, at least 30 schools had reported receiving similar emails, prompting large-scale searches. Earlier this month, on December 9, as many as 44 schools in Delhi received threat emails, leading to widespread panic and disruptions in academic schedules.

As per PTI, the Delhi Police Special Cell has taken cognisance of the recurring incidents and registered an FIR following the December 9 threats. Investigations have been launched to identify the source and motive behind the emails. Officials remain on high alert, working in coordination with various agencies to address the issue.

In a separate development, schools in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday shifted to a hybrid mode of conducting classes due to anti-pollution measures imposed under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under these measures, physical attendance for students in classes 6 to 9 and 11 has been made optional, while hybrid (physical and online) learning remains in place. However, students in grades 10 and 12 are required to attend classes in person.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi new delhi bomb threat national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK