Delhi: Six of family injured after roof collapse in Narela

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Six members of a family, including three girls, were injured after the roof of their house was collapsed in the Narela Industrial Area of Outer North Delhi, police said on Sunday.


The injured persons sustained injuries along with burns as they were cooking food when the roof collapsed which led to a fire, police said, adding that there was no cylinder blast.


"After speaking to neighbours, it was found that the family was cooking when the roof collapsed, so the family suffered impact injuries along with burn injuries. No cylinder blast so far," Delhi Police said.


The Fire department was informed about the incident around 7:53 AM after which fire engines rushed to the stop to douse the flames, police said, adding that the roof collapse happened from the second floor which impacted the entire building.

The police rushed the injured family members to the hospital. The family members have been identified as Raju (40), his wife Rajeshwari (35) and their son Rahul (18), and three daughters Mohini (12), Varsha (5), and Mahi (3).

Earlier, a fire broke out in two shops in Delhi's Shahdara on Sunday.

The incident happened near the Gandhinagar police station of the Shahdara district.

Four-five fire tenders doused the fire.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

