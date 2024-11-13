Delhi's air quality has worsened with the AQI dropping to 361, categorized as 'Very Poor.' Residents are facing health issues like breathlessness, eye irritation, and cough, with the pollution exacerbated by stubble burning and vehicular emissions.

File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi suffers from low visibility and breathlessness as AQI drops to 361 x 00:00

A thick layer of smog has engulfed the Indian capital, Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to 361, which is classified as 'Very Poor' at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of the city have reported significantly reduced visibility on the roads, alongside a range of health issues, including irritation in the eyes, running noses, breathlessness, and persistent coughs.

Upendra Singh, a local resident, explained, "The pollution has worsened, and with the temperatures dropping, we are now facing numerous health problems. There is barely any visibility on the roads, and we are suffering from eye irritation, runny noses, breathlessness, and coughing."

A cyclist near India Gate expressed frustration, saying he had to pause his daily routine due to the increasing pollution levels. "I cycle here every day, but today I had to stop because the visibility is so poor, and the pollution levels are dangerously high. It’s becoming very difficult to breathe. The government must take immediate action, and citizens should also cooperate by following precautionary measures," he said.

A senior citizen shared that he and his grandchildren have been experiencing breathing difficulties and throat pain due to the severe pollution. "We are facing significant health problems. I am a senior citizen, and my grandchildren are also suffering while going to school. We have breathing issues, eye irritation, and sore throats. The major causes are the high levels of vehicular emissions and stubble burning. The government cannot remain passive and must take action," he stated.

The AQI in various areas of Delhi has also shown alarming levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 399, Punjabi Bagh 382, and Ashok Vihar 376 at 8 a.m., as per the CPCB.

On Monday, the Supreme Court emphasised that every citizen has the fundamental right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere, as per Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The court criticised the authorities for failing to enforce the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, stating that burning crackers exacerbates the pollution, directly affecting the public’s health and violating their constitutional rights.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen, which is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. No religion encourages activities that harm the environment or people's health. If firecrackers are set off in this manner, it severely impacts the fundamental right to health of the citizens," said the bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

(With inputs from ANI)