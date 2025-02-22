Delhi teacher booked for beating class 1 student, causing injury

According to them, the incident occurred on February 17 but the matter came to light after a PCR call was made a day later

A teacher of Nagar Nigam School in Shri Ram Colony of northeast Delhi has been booked for allegedly beating a class 1 student which led to internal bleeding in the ear, police said on Friday.

According to them, the incident occurred on February 17 but the matter came to light after a PCR call was made a day later.

The student was taken to JPC Hospital where it was revealed that there was internal bleeding in the ear, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

However, no external injuries were found. The student's mother refused to give a statement, citing her husband's absence as he had travelled to Bihar, police said.

Police had kept the matter pending since February 18. But after legal examination, an offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section and the Juvenile Justice Act was found applicable, the statement said.

A case has been registered against the teacher and further investigation is underway, it added.

