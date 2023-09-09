Tibetans protest against Chinese participation in G20 Delhi Summit

The two-day event begins today; PM hopes it will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development

Tibetan Youth Congress members get their bodies painted during a protest against China, ahead of summit, in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Ahead of the G20 Summit here, the Tibetan Youth Congress Friday held a protest in north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tilla against the participation of Chinese delegates in the Summit.

Holding banners and raising anti-China slogans, protesters carried out a 'peaceful' demonstration amid heavy personnel deployment, the police said.

Some of the protesters had “Free Tibet” slogans painted on their faces and bodies.

Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup said, “This protest is not against India or India hosting the G20 Summit. We are raising these slogans against the Chinese participation in the G20 Summit.”

Asserting that the Tibetan community felt honoured that India is hosting the G20 Summit, Dhundup said the demonstration was aimed at raising their voice against the alleged illegal occupation of Tibet by the Chinese government.

“The current situation in Tibet is very critical. We have asked protesters to keep the protest peaceful. Not even a single protester breached any kind of law and order and they were following the rules and regulations of the Delhi Police. Our main motive behind the protest was to deliver the message that China’s diplomatic assurance is never to be trusted,” he added.

G20 leaders start arriving in Delhi

British PM Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva were among the leaders who arrived on Friday for the summit. In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access. The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

PM speaks on G20'

A day before the Summit begins, PM Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that it will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development. “We seek to accelerate progress of SDGs, Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future and strengthen Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century,” Modi said.

