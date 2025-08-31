Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi to disburse Rs 1600 cr pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali CM Gupta

Delhi to disburse Rs 1,600 cr pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali: CM Gupta

Updated on: 31 August,2025 08:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The chief minister on Sunday convened a special meeting of the Department of Trade and Taxes (GST) at her camp office in Civil Lines, which was attended by GST Commissioner Nandini Paliwal, Finance Secretary Shurveer Singh, and other senior officials of the department

Delhi to disburse Rs 1,600 cr pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali: CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File pic

Listen to this article
Delhi to disburse Rs 1,600 cr pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali: CM Gupta
x
00:00

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that nearly Rs 1,600 crore in GST refunds pending since 2019 will be released before Diwali, enabling traders to celebrate the festival with greater joy and prosperity.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that nearly Rs 1,600 crore in GST refunds pending since 2019 will be released before Diwali, enabling traders to celebrate the festival with greater joy and prosperity.

The chief minister on Sunday convened a special meeting of the Department of Trade and Taxes (GST) at her camp office in Civil Lines, which was attended by GST Commissioner Nandini Paliwal, Finance Secretary Shurveer Singh, and other senior officials of the department.



Claiming that the previous (AAP) government failed to take any concrete measures towards the settlement of this long-pending amount, Gupta directed that the entire refund amount be disbursed to the traders before Diwali.


To make the refund process faster and more transparent, the Delhi GST department, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, has developed an advanced IT module, she said.

This system, based on data analytics, data automation and expedited verification, will ensure quicker settlement of refund applications, providing timely relief to the traders, the chief minister said.

She also directed the concerned officials to ensure that all pending, undisputed and genuine refund applications are processed strictly in accordance with the rules on a priority basis.

Rekha Gupta stressed that timely refunds would ensure adequate liquidity for the traders, reduce their litigation costs, and collectively accelerate Delhi's economic growth.

The chief minister also said that strengthening 'ease of doing business' for traders is a top priority of the government, assuring that the administration is continuously making efforts to protect and promote their interests.

As part of this effort, the government has also established a Traders' Welfare Board, the chief minister said.

The welfare board includes appropriate representation from Delhi's traders, ensuring that their issues and concerns are addressed in the truest sense, she added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

delhi diwali festivals national news news india

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK