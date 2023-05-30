Delhi: Two arrested for robbery, shooting cash collection agent dead

"We have nabbed two criminals from Gonda after analysing CCTV footage of over 800 cameras over 12 days. They tried to rob other persons and extensively covered the places where cash exchange usually takes place in North Delhi," added DCP Meena

Delhi police have arrested two persons in connection to the robbery and killing of a cash collection agent in Delhi's Shahdara district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 12. The arrested accused have been identified as Ramtej Verma (35) and Ram Ashish (32).

"The accused were arrested from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh," DCP Shahdra Rohit Meena told reporters.

"We have nabbed two criminals from Gonda after analysing CCTV footage of over 800 cameras over 12 days. They tried to rob other persons and extensively covered the places where cash exchange usually takes place in North Delhi," added DCP Meena.

A cash collection agent was shot dead during a robbery at Delhi's Shahdara District under the GTB Enclave police station area on May 12.

According to Delhi Police, information of firing was received in PS GTB Enclave at 7:51 pm, the police reached the crime spot at Friends Colony, PS GTB area where one wounded person namely Dinesh Kumar resident of Janakpuri, Sahibabad (53) was found in the injured condition who was rushed to Hospital by PCR. Later, he succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased was working for Mukesh Aggarwal, a scrap dealer and collected Rs 98,500 from Pradyumn Singh in the Friends Colony area was on his way after collecting cash when some robbers shot him in an attempt to rob him, said a police official.

