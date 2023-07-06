Delhi: Under-construction building collapses, at least 3 feared trapped

A ground plus two storey under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday

A ground plus two storey under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday.

According to the officials, at least three people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place at 4.25 pm. Police and Delhi Fire Services officials rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said five water tenders are at the spot.

The police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri.

"Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is underway," a senior police officer said.

"According to information from fire services personnel, the lintel of the fourth floor of the under-construction building gave way, resulting in a portion of the building collapsing," he said.

"Four to five people were trapped in the debris. However, one person has been rescued and a search operation is underway," Garg added.

(with inputs from PTI)