Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: I am the president of NCP, says Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Marathwada
Delhi: Under-construction building collapses, at least 3 feared trapped
We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress
NCP split: Rahul meets Sharad Pawar in Delhi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Under construction building collapses at least 3 feared trapped

Delhi: Under-construction building collapses, at least 3 feared trapped

Updated on: 06 July,2023 06:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A ground plus two storey under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday

Delhi: Under-construction building collapses, at least 3 feared trapped

Representative image

Listen to this article
Delhi: Under-construction building collapses, at least 3 feared trapped
x
00:00

A ground plus two storey under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area on Thursday.


According to the officials, at least three people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway.


The incident took place at 4.25 pm. Police and Delhi Fire Services officials rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said five water tenders are at the spot.


The police received information about two floors of a building collapsing at J-Block, DDA Market, Dakshinpuri.

"Fire services and police personnel are present and a rescue operation is underway," a senior police officer said.

"According to information from fire services personnel, the lintel of the fourth floor of the under-construction building gave way, resulting in a portion of the building collapsing," he said.

"Four to five people were trapped in the debris. However, one person has been rescued and a search operation is underway," Garg added. 

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK