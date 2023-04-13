Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi University student kills self police attribute step to exam related stress

Delhi University student kills self, police attribute step to exam-related stress

Updated on: 13 April,2023 05:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

An initial probe revealed that she was stressed due to her performance in exams, they said

Delhi University student kills self, police attribute step to exam-related stress

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 19-year-old student of Delhi University's Ahilya Bai College of Nursing allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room, police said on Thursday.


An initial probe revealed that she was stressed due to her performance in exams, they said.



College sources revealed that the second-year BSc Nursing student allegedly hanged herself on Saturday. She was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).


No FIR has been registered in the matter.

A senior police official said information was received around 5.30 pm on April 8 from Ahilya Bai Nursing Hostel MAMC that a second-year BSc Nursing student hanged herself from the ceiling fan after locking the door from the inside.

"The door was broken in presence of her parents and hostel staff. A crime team from the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) - Rohini was called.

Also read: 'You do encounters in the name of religion': Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP

"A suicide note was also found in the room. The matter has been found (to be) about depression...," the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
delhi new delhi news delhi police india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK