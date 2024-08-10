Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi UPSC aspirants death A grim reflection on Indias coaching industry

Delhi UPSC aspirants’ death: A grim reflection on India’s coaching industry

Premium

Updated on: 10 August,2024 11:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Following the deaths of the three UPSC students in a Delhi-based coaching centre last month, there are concerns about safety among students and parents at institutes

Delhi UPSC aspirants’ death: A grim reflection on India’s coaching industry

Pic/PTI

On the night of July 27, three students died after the basement of a coaching class where they were preparing for the civil services examination flooded following heavy rains in Delhi. The incident sparked outrage across the country and students took to protests outside the renowned coaching centre situated in Rajinder Nagar, demanding justice for their classmates. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi india India news national news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK