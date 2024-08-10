Following the deaths of the three UPSC students in a Delhi-based coaching centre last month, there are concerns about safety among students and parents at institutes

Pic/PTI

On the night of July 27, three students died after the basement of a coaching class where they were preparing for the civil services examination flooded following heavy rains in Delhi. The incident sparked outrage across the country and students took to protests outside the renowned coaching centre situated in Rajinder Nagar, demanding justice for their classmates.