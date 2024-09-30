The police said they are investigating the Delhi Vasant Kunj deaths from all possible angles as they have not yet ruled out the possibility of any occult practice behind the incident

The Delhi Police on Monday said five different board of doctors will conduct autopsy on the bodies of a 46-year-old man and his four daughters who were found dead at their home in Vasant Kunj area last week, news agency PTI reported.

Each board, comprising three doctors, will conduct the post-mortem of the at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, October 1. The autopsy was awaited till the formation of the board of doctors.

The bodies will be handed over to their family members after the post-mortem examination, the police probing the Delhi Vasant Kunj deaths said.

The decomposed bodies of Heera Lal Sharma, who worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for the past 28 years, and his four daughters: Neetu, 26; Nikki, 24; Neeru, 23; and Nidhi, 20, were recovered from their home at Rangpuri village on September 27.

The police said they are investigating the Delhi Vasant Kunj deaths' case from all possible angles as they have not yet ruled out the possibility of any occult practice behind the incident. Initially, the police has suspected to be a case of a suicide pact.

"It appears that the family drank poisonous substance by mixing celphos (poison) tablets in the cold drinks. It is also suspected that they ate sweets to decrease the bitterness of the drink," an officer privy to the investigations, said, adding "all these things are yet to be verified."

The police on Monday said the team had found a red thread tied on the waist, hand and neck of the four girls. A box of sweets was also recovered from the spot.

The officer said the room in which the bodies were recovered on September 27, is yet to be thoroughly searched.

"Due to smell in the rooms, the house was not properly searched. It will be searched again in the coming days," the officer added.

Delhi cops not ruling out suicide-murder angle

The officer said the post-mortem report will be a crucial evidence into the Delhi Vasant Kunj deaths' case, as it will ascertain the actual cause of the death. The police has still not rule out the possibility that Sharma might have killed his daughters before taking his life in the other room of the house.

Three mobile phones, including one belonging to Sharma, were seized by the police. They also sought the call data records (CDR) of all the phones from service providers.

The officer said Sharma's bank details have been scrutinised. They have spoken to the authorities at the hospital where he worked to know if he was under any financial crisis.

After the death of Sharma's wife, the family had turned recluse and they were struggling with emotional and financial stress, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)